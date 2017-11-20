Plane caught on camera crashing on Florida road

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed in unincorporated Clearwater, Florida Sunday morning. Fortunately, both the pilot and passenger survived without any injuries.

The crash occurred on North Keene Road near Sunset Point Road, less than one mile from the Clearwater Airpark around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies said the single-engine Rockwell International aircraft 112-A piloted by 61-year-old Marc Allen Benedict had flown from Clearwater Airpark to Zephyrhills Municipal Airport

“They refueled and spent a little bit of time there before they departed to come back to Clearwater Airpark,” said Corporal Dan DiFrancesco with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Benedict told officials the plane began experiencing engine trouble while in the air over the area of Sunset Point Road and Belcher Road and he was forced to reroute the plane.

He said he worried he wouldn’t make it back to the airport and started looking for a safe place to land.

“He noticed the road was open,” said Corporal DiFrancesco. “He also noticed we had deputy in the area that was helping because he was on a traffic stop.”

While Benedict attempted a landing on Keene Road, part of the plane caught a tree, causing the aircraft to spin out of control and crash on the road. A deputy’s dash cam captured it on video.

“His words to me: He would have made it if it had not been for that small tree,” recalled Corporal DiFrancesco.

Benedict and his passenger, 55-year-old Gregory Guinee would not speak to news crews on camera.

Deputies investigating a plane crash on Keene Rd in Unincorporated Clearwater.

The chaotic scene caught neighbors by surprise.

“I could not believe that a plane actually crashed right literally a block from my house,” said Belinda Maxwell, who has lived in the area for about eight years.

“I said. ‘Oh my god, how could that be?’” another resident, Joe Pasquarella exclaimed.

“It could have been a whole lot worse,” said Maxwell. “Thank God no one lost their lives.”

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash but an investigation is ongoing.