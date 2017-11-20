South Carolina Highway Patrol putting more resources towards catching texting and driving during Thanksgiving weekend

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – More than 45 million Americans are hitting the road to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

In 2016, 16 people in South Carolina were killed on highways during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Judd Jones says that’s way too many and most of them could have been avoided if people didn’t text and drive.

“Texting and driving… distractions is one of the leading causes of traffic deaths and collisions on our roadways.” Jones told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Along with a bigger officer presence, Jones says they’ll be looking for violators of the dangerous and illegal activity.

“We have a special texting and driving enforcement period that we are going to be doing this week also,” said Jones.

While making it home for the Thanksgiving feast is everyone’s ultimate goal, South Carolina Highway Patrol wants you to do it safely.

William Bear/ Traveling From Florida to Maryland

“How many hours do you have left on this trip?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“About 9 or 10,” said William Bear, who was traveling from Florida to Maryland on Monday.

“You’re going to get it all done in one day?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Oh yea,” Bear said.

“What are you heading home for?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Because we need to go home.” Bear said.

“For Thanksgiving?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yea for Thanksgiving,” he said.

If you come across an emergency vehicle that’s pulled over remember to move over and if you can’t slow down.

Road construction will stop on Wednesday in South Carolina.

However, even though workers won’t be fixing the highway, you still should be cautions when driving through work zones.

If you break down, get into a wreck or want to report a possible drunk driver, Jones says call *HP or *47.

“We want everybody to get safely, that’s our main goal,” Jones said. “Not just this weekend.”

Highway Patrol recommends getting your car serviced before you hit the road.

Road work stops on Wed., Nov. 22nd, at noon and will resume again on Mon., Nov. 27th, at 6 a.m.

