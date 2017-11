RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday, Nov. 20 will be a big day for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The new Unisys Substation is set to have its grand opening downtown this morning.

It’s happening at 10:30 a.m. at the new location, on 7th Street.

The substation will help better protect citizens’ downtown.

It has been in the works since last year.