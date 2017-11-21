2018 Augusta City Budget approved after changes

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The 2018 Augusta city budget has been approved.

Commissioners approving the plan that will increase pay grades for nine hundred city workers as well as provide raises for Sheriff’s Deputies.

Sheriff Roundtree made an unplanned visit to the meeting when he heard the budget would eliminate 30 of his positions,

The Sheriff said what he would agreed to is getting one point eight million dollars for department raises, and then de-funding those positions for one year but not eliminating them.

“The agreed upon is one point eight million dollars and through negotiations they agreed to give me that for the 2018 We can live with that for the 2018 but like I mentioned before that just gets us halfway there we need to repeat this budget cycle in 2019 and hopefully in 2019 we can make all our deputies whole,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree

To get the budget approved commissioners cut in the Administrators recommendation for a half mill increase in the fire services tax to a quarter mill.

Now the owner of an average priced house in Augusta will pay ten dollars more on their tax bill next year instead of about twenty.