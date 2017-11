AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta Partnership presents the 3rd Annual Fall Safety Festival.

The festival will take place Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Daniel Field Airfield located at 1775 Highland Ave. in Augusta.

The festival will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m.

There will be face painting, balloons, a turkey frying demonstration, car seat inspection, video games, food and more.