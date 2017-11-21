5 former and current students file a lawsuit against Morris College

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Five former and current students at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina have filed a lawsuit against the school.

The students claim they were exposed to toxic mold while living in the dorms.

They say they were exposed to hazards ranging from leaking pipes to defective electrical outlets and even insect infestation and holes in walls.

The lawsuit claims the mold sent several students to hospital causing them to drop out of school due to health reasons.

The attorney for the school says he has yet to review the lawsuit.