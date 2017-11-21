A quota increased by nations for Atlantic Bluefin tuna

BRUSSELS (AP) – Officials say nations fishing the eastern Atlantic and the Mediterranean have decided on a major expansion in the annual quota for prized Bluefin tuna, to reflect an improvement in their stocks.

Two people at the meeting of the 50-nation International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas said that at the end of the meeting Tuesday countries would agree to hike the quota from 24,000 tons this year to 28,000 next year, with a further 4,000 added in each of the following two years.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions has not announced officially yet.

That more than doubles the quota from five years ago, when hopes for a recovery of the once depleted stocks were first envisaged.

Bluefin tuna is a delicacy in sushi and sashimi dishes the world over.

11/21/2017 8:50:40 AM (GMT -5:00)