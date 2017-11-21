JENNIE: Augusta doctor writes books for kids on puberty and talking about the changes in their bodies

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Dr. Donna-Adams Pickett has written two puberty primers to assist parents in having “the talk.”

Dr. Pickett’s goal was to create something simple, easy to read, and illustration-heavy… so that the children would enjoy reading it and the parents would not feel so intimidated when they read it.

Dr. Pickett is at the Augusta Women’s Health and Wellness Center here in Augusta right outside Doctor’s Hospital on Dewey Gray Circle. Her phone number is 706-228-6060 and you can visit her website here:  http://www.augustawomenshealth.com/

 

 

 

