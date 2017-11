Meanwhile there’s a special called meeting for Augusta Commissioners this afternoon for the purpose acquiring property.

The commission will vote on whether it wants to use eminent domain on land at Gordon Highway and Powell Road.

This is near Fort Gordon Gate One.

The land is needed for a new Augusta Fire Station; the city has been unable to come to an agreement with the owner on a price.

The fire station is one of three approved by voters in the latest phase of the special purpose sales tax.