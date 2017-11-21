City of Grovetown talks annexing

CITY OF GROVETOWN, Ga.(WJBF) – The city of Grovetown is talking about expanding it’s boundaries.

City leaders are looking into the possibility of annexing out to businesses and residents in Columbia County.

There’s no doubt the city of Grovetown has grown over the years.

Now, city leaders are talking about moving the line past where the city limits end.

“I think one of the big things is we need to annex further out especially with the new gate coming at Fort Gordon,” said City Councilwoman Sylvia Martin.

City Administrator John Waller says it’s not something the city is looking to do tomorrow.

Right now, he says Grovetown is looking to the future.

“Do we want to stay at about 4 and a half, 4.8 square miles, increase the services, increase the amenities, address our infrastructure or do we look at the potential of annexing out a little bit,” asked Waller.

Waller says instead of being reliant on property taxes as they’ve been doing through the years, if the city can increase it’s tax base, not just residentially but by increasing the number of businesses, it opens up a whole world of opportunities for the city.

But, there are rules when it comes to annexing.

“The parcel has to abut the city. We can’t just go to a parcel 20 miles away and say we’d like for you to be Grovetown. It has to abut the city and then the homeowner has to agree to annex in,” said Waller.

The homeowner or business can request to annex in or the city can approach them and give the benefits as to why they should be a part of the city.

“One of the nice things we offer in Grovetown is our first responders. We are the second safest city in the state for our size,” said Waller.

Waller says public safety and EMT response is also a draw.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is if you call dispatch and you have any fire call, we have EMT’s roll automatically so we always have a medical response on site for any type of fire related call,” said Waller.

While annexing is just an idea right now, Waller says within the next few years, he hopes it can be a reality.

The City of Grovetown says annexing out won’t affect the tax base in Columbia County.

Residents would be paying taxes in both Columbia County and the City of Grovetown.