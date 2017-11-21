Commission sets arena agreement deadline

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Locating the new James Brown Arena at Regency Mall suffered a major set back tonight.

Augusta Commissioners approving a resolution stating that unless the Coliseum Authority comes up with an acceptable agreement with mall owners by the end of this month, the Authority should select a new site.

Some Commissioners say they’ve had problems with selection of the mall site from the after Mayor Davis, got involved in the process.

I think it caused a lot of trouble that nobody ever saw fit the need to repair I think the mayor should have taken the opportunity to do just that we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Is this vote today a rebuke of the mayors actions?”

“it’s not a rebuke it’s been about 90 days now and we need to bring some type of closure to it,” said Hasan.

Before the vote Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle handed out copies of his calculations of the costs of the mall owners proposal.

Guilfoyle said to do the parking lot paving and lighting and 25 years of tax breaks would cost the city 74 million dollars, this on top of the costs of a new arena.