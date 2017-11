Related Coverage Giving Your Best: Caroline Dorn

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Lakeside High School junior Caroline Dorn was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 12. She works hard to raise awareness and mentor younger children with the disease.

Over the summer, she was a Georgia delegate to the Children’s Congress, where she was able to speak to all the different representatives and lawmakers from the state of Georgia and also testify and shared her story with T1D.