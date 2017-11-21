Local church providing free Thanksgiving meal for the community

By Published: Updated:

 

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Ross Grove Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for those in need of a holiday meal for  their family. Rev. Gordon Thomas and his wife Ruby have served members of their church and community for 31 years. As a church they believe that you should use your God given gifts and talents to magnify the glory of God to others. Volunteers and members of the church help to cook and prepare the meals. In 2016 they prepared over 300 meals to serve to the community.

If you’re interested in attending the Thanksgiving luncheon Ross Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1020 10th Avenue. Augusta, Ga. 30901 Doors will open and food will be served at 11 am.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

