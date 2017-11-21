Mayor Hardie Davis tells PKP Foundation: “We stand by you”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– If you were in the Richmond County Commission Chambers Tuesday night, chances are you didn’t miss the green attire and “Save Our Park” stickers on dozens.

“Green space is precious, especially when you’ve got something like we have got,” Jim Blount, President of the Pendleton King Park Foundation, told commission. He had five minutes to explain to commission the history and importance of the park.

“Why am I here? To let my voice, our voice as a foundation be heard to let you know that we believe the park should remain a park in perpetuity in 64 acres,” Blount explained. “And we would love to hear this body vocalize their support of us.”

Mayor Hardie Davis did just that. “It has never been the position of this body of government to do anything other than that, so that untruth needs to be unveiled.,” Mayor Davis said. “So we stand with you.”

“It is encouraging, but words are easy,” Blount told me. “I think he meant what he said, but I just hope it comes to pass more less what we are trying to do.”

Ultimately, the decision lies in the trustee’s hands. I caught up with a man whose father, William Fulcher, wrote Henry Barclay King’s will for the park and was a former trustee.

“It was not an easy thing to put together, but it was one of the things he was most proud of,” Bill Fulcher explained. “It would break his heart… I say it would.”

Among the dozens who came out in support were people who have put their own sweat and time and money into improving PKP.

“From 2003 to 2006, we put in a two phase playground for toddlers and older children,” Allyn Dyer with the Junior League of Augusta said. “We still use the park for events, and many of our league members use it. Green space is vital to our community.”

“Pendleton King is the first disc golf course in the CSRA. It is one of the oldest disc gold courses in the southeast,” Herman Grant, PKP’s Disc Golf Representative said. “The sport has grown and grown, and we love the park. I grew up at the park from knee high to grasshopper. It’s like a home away from home.”

Mayor Davis said commission plans to meet with the trustees and come to an agreement. He said it will be discussed in next week’s commission meeting.

Count on us to keep you updated.