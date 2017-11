COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah man is in jail in connection to a deadly Columbia County crash.

It happened back on November 10th on South Belair Road.

The sheriff’s office says Freddie Walker Jr. failed to yield for a motorcycle while turning into the Bi-Lo parking lot.

Now he is facing vehicular homicide charges.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ira Walker, died at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.