Richmond County Fire Department talks cooking safety for the holidays

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Thanksgiving is two days away and many people have started preparations in the kitchen. Being careful is the most important, fire prevention experts say being distracted while cooking is the number one cause for fires, and that can be deadly.

Cooking related fires are the main problems that fire fighters respond to during the holidays, with an estimated 43-hundred fires that happen just on thanksgiving day. The main causes? Turkey frying and food left cooking on the stove.

Tuesday fire crews demonstrated just what it would look like if you fry a frozen turkey the wrong way. Rule number one make sure you fry it outside.

We recommend like a dirty a dirt area, something like that not on grass where something that’s gone get or dry grass because again it can cause flames or cause a fire from that,” said Carlton Bradley, Lt. with the Richmond County Fire Department.

You’ll want to make sure you fry your bird away from the family gathering.

“Make sure when you deep fry a turkey, you make sure you have a designated area where the kids don’t come near you,” said Fred Mullins, Medical Director for the burn center at Doctors Hospital.

Doctors at the burn center say they have a peak in patients during the holidays and say rule number 2 let your turkey thaw 24 hours before you fry it.

“If it’s cold and not defrosted, it’ll be like a bomb and grease will go everywhere,” said Fred Mullins, Medical Director for the burn center at Doctors Hospital.

Fire crews say even if a fire does occur, there are different ways to put it out. So, rule number 3, do not use water when trying yo put out a grease fire, instead use a fire extinguisher or cover the fire with a lid.

“We definitely recommend to not use water as far a dripping water or cups of water because it’s going to make it splatter and make it worse,” said Carlton Bradley, Lt. with the Richmond County Fire Department.

And lastly rule number 4, you’re going to want to keep young kids out of the kitchen.

“If it’s a pot turn the handle so they cant pull it off the stove,” said Fred Mullins, Medical Director for the burn center at Doctors Hospital.

“With people that’s cooking right now just be careful, be mindful it only takes a few seconds for it to happen,” said Carlton Bradley, Lt. with the Richmond County Fire Department.

Unattended cooking is another big problem so if you’re stepping out to grab more ingredients or even going to sleep for awhile, turn everything off.