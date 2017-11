SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – An execution that was planned December first in South Carolina won’t be carried out.

That’s according to Governor Henry McMaster.

He says the state doesn’t have the drugs needed for lethal injection.

The lack of the drug will spare the life of Bobby Stone for now.

He’s on death row for killing a Sumter County deputy in 1996.

The governor says lawmakers need to pass a shield law, to protect companies who sell the drugs from public opposition.