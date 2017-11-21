Special Report: Eyes in the sky watching you, helping you in Columbia County

(Evans, GA)

Are you being watched? If you’re driving in Columbia County, Georgia the answer would be an emphatic “yes”. And that’s a good thing. There are some 6-dozen traffic lights in the booming area and those lights have cameras nearby. The cameras can show what’s happening at all of those intersections, day and night.

Take a look at this video to see how it all looks in the Traffic Control Center. This hotbed of activity is where Columbia County’s Engineering Services does some of its most important work. They can make adjustments on the fly, flush out a lane, and get you moving. When traffic is at its worst, they are at their best. Enjoy this behind-the-scenes preview, then watch our special report “Cutting Thru The Congestion”, Wednesday on NewsChannel 6 at 6 and 11.