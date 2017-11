(WJBF) – While many are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner hundreds are in the middle of eating theirs.

Ross Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Augusta is feeding hundreds.

The church is located on 10th Avenue and you can just show up for your free meal.

Last year they served about 300.

The New Zion Branch Ministries of Aiken is hosting their 18th annual Thanksgiving lunch at the New Ellenton Civic Center.

The lunch runs until 3 p.m.