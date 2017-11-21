Accident on I-20

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

UPDATE: COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County Dispatchers, there was a two 18 wheeler accident on I-20 Westbound near the exit 194 off-ramp.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning and the call came into dispatchers around 8:30 a.m.

According to Dispatch, no injuries were reported, no lanes were blocked and the area has been cleared.

 

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County Dispatchers, there is a two 18 wheeler accident on I-20 Westbound near the exit 194 off-ramp.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning and the call came into dispatchers around 8:30 a.m.

As of now, it is unclear it injuries have been reported or how many were involved.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more on the story as it develops.

