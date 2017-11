TOKYO (AP) – The U.S. Navy says eight people who were recovered from the crash of a transport aircraft in the Pacific are in good condition and the search continues for three other missing personnel.

The Navy says in a tweet that the eight are on board the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Their C-2 “Greyhound” transport plane crashed while on its way to the carrier on Wednesday in the Philippine Sea, where the U.S. and Japanese navies are holding exercises.