Arena at mall numbers don’t add up for Commissioner

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The plan to put a new Arena at Regency Mall had Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle, asking questions and finding answers.

In order to do investment you got to do your homework up front, you got to have numbers,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle crunched the numbers from the mall owner’s proposal.

The costs, of long term financing, the rehabilitation of the parking lot and lighting and 25 years of no school or city taxes, and determined it would cost taxpayers almost 75 million dollars, over 25 years of the agreement.

“The price does not include the arena what so ever,” said Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle, who supported the mall site, was one of seven votes to set the deadline for the Coliseum Authority to come up with an acceptable agreement with mall or find a new arena location.

“How about this deadline for the Coliseum Authority is this nail in the coffin for the efforts of Regency Mall?”

“Last time I checked the Coliseum Authority was a separate legal entity,” said Mayor Davis.

An entity Commissioners now have directed to come up acceptable deal by the end of this month.

“I guess we look at the numbers and we determine,” said Cedric Johnson Coliseum Authority Chairman.

Does the last one include tax abatement’s low term financing re-do the parking lot is that all in there?”

“Yes sir,” said Johnson.

‘Those have been unacceptable so far,”

“Yes sir,” said Johnson.

‘So do you go to the Regency Mall or do you find a new location?”

“I guess if it’s not acceptable to the commission we find a new location,” said Johnson.

“If they’re willing to invest right at 75 million dollars for the next 25 years vote for it,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“You couldn’t,”

“No,” said Guilfoyle.

Darren Smith the leading voice on the Coliseum Authority for the Regency Mall site offered no comment on the impact of the Commission deadline vote, the authority will meet November 28th, two days before the commission cut off point.