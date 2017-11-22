Columbia County teams up with Grovetown and Harlem to work with consulting firm to attract new business



COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF) – As Columbia County continues to boom with new businesses, the Economic Development Authority is working to bring even more merchants and companies to the county and outlying cities.

Everywhere you look in Columbia County, you see more store fronts popping up.

Now, the county is working to bring more business with the help of consulting firm NextSite 360.

“They are a retail consulting firm. What they do is help market, drive and prepare research for retail recruitment,” said Columbia County Economic Development Authority Director Robbie Bennett.

Columbia County and NextSite 360 are working with the cities of Harlem and Grovetown.

“It allows a community the size of Columbia County, let alone Grovetown or Harlem to maximize their reach in retail recruitment,” said Bennett.

The consulting firm is able to analyze where people in a certain zip code are shopping.

Grovetown City Administrator John Waller says he’s excited about the new opportunities that could be coming to the city.

“Using big data, even cell phone data, you can actually look on a screen and you can see people inside a particular store,” said Waller.

This will allow the city to know exactly what type of businesses residents would want to close to home.

“We’re hoping within the next two or three years, with this company, we can have businesses tailored to the needs and wants of our spenders in Grovetown,” said Waller.

For example, in Columbia County, instead of retail…

“We’re looking and having them look at what possibilities there are for new restaurants and sit down restaurants,” said Bennett.

Bennett says working with this consulting firm is all about strategic growth, bringing in what people want, instead of random development happening around its residents.

Bennett also says partnering with the cities of Grovetown and Harlem also saves money.

It offsets some of the cost that comes with the work NextSite 360 is doing.