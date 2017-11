(WJBF) – With Thanksgiving just a day away many of you will be gearing up to hit the road if you haven’t already.

Law enforcement officers in Georgia will also be out in full force.

Already this year, 1357 people have died on the roads.

One of the biggest contributors comes from folks not wearing their seatbelts.

That’s why state and local law enforcement will be out heavily over the next few days making sure folks are buckled up.