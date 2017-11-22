Our favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Mac and cheese, apparently.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Your preferred side dish this Thanksgiving depends on your region of the country, according to a poll conducted by fivethirtyeight.com.

The survey asked respondents to list all sides typically served during their Thanksgiving dinner. Maybe not surprisingly, the most common side dish in the Southeast is macaroni and cheese. The northeast prefers squash. In the midwest rolls and biscuits are the top side dish, while the plains states like green bean casserole.

Perhaps most interesting, the mountain and western states list “salad” as the most common side, though it should be noted that the survey lists two different salad options: vegetable and fruit.

The story provides more detail behind the findings and entertaining facts learned from the survey. To read the full story, click here.