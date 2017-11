SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A federal judge granted a stay of execution for a man on South Carolina’s death row.

It came a day after officials said they didn’t have the drugs needed for a lethal injection.

Bobby Stone was scheduled to die December 1st, and even if the state had the drugs to carry out the execution, Stone can pursue a final appeal which can take time.

Stone is on death row for killing a Sumter County Sheriff’s deputy in 1996.