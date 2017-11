AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Partridge Inn in Downtown Augusta will serve a Thanksgiving meal.

A traditional feast with will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the P.I. Bar and Grill.

The buffet will cost $49.99 for adults, and $15 for children aged 6 to 12.

Reservations are required, so start making calls.

There will be a spread of meats, sides, and salads.