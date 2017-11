(WJBF) – If you’re drinking this Thanksgiving weekend stay safe and don’t drive.

Tow to Go begins Wednesday.

In Georgia, TOW-2-GO will get you home safely and for free.

They will take you and your car to a location within a 10-mile radius.

Just call 855-2-tow-2-go for the service.

It’s available starting tomorrow and runs until 6 a.m. on Sunday.