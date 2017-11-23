Aiken’s One Table tradition celebrates diversity and unity on Thanksgiving Day

Related Coverage Thousands set to feast together at One Table for Thanksgiving in Downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There was room for everyone at the table in Aiken on Thanksgiving.

Thousands of people set aside their differences and gathered to share a meal, on a day of giving thanks.

“What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I’m thankful for my family and my community,” said Judith Adams, from Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I’m thankful to see everybody out,” said Aiken resident Rachel Hammonds. “It’s a beautiful gathering.”

“To be alive. To be in America,” Joseph Weaver, a resident of Aiken, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The lines for food were just as long as the table, that stretched from one end of The Alley to the other.

Everyone was thankful for something different this year.

“I’m thankful for my girlfriend still hanging around me for some reason,” joked James Taylor, a resident of Aiken.

But one thing’s for certain, everyone was thankful for a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

For some people coming to One Table has become a yearly tradition.

“How many years have you been coming?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Oh man, must be at least 10, if it’s been going that long, 10 years.” Pastor Bill Jefferson, of the Full Gospel Praise & Deliverance Center, said.

For others it was a first time experience, that didn’t disappoint.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this before,” said Adams. “It’s a wonderful concept and everyone just talking to everyone.”

“Would you say that you are making new traditions this thanksgiving?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I would say so,” Melissa Brundige, who attended her first One Table, said.

The leftovers get donated to the Aiken Salvation Army and local homeless shelters in our area.

