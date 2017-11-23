Anti-texting and driving campaign in full force on South Carolina highways

Related Coverage South Carolina Highway Patrol putting more resources towards catching texting and driving during Thanksgiving weekend

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A campaign to stop texting and driving is in full-force on South Carolina roadways.

Distracted driving is the number one cause of traffic-related deaths in the Palmetto State.

That’s why Highway Patrol officers are implementing more measures to catch violators, this holiday weekend.

“This is going to be a busy weekend, we are going to be out. Like I said, we have a special texting and driving enforcement period that we are doing this week also. Along with regular holiday enforcement. Respecting the traffic. We are going to have a lot of people out on the roadways. Hopefully everybody will have a safe holiday weekend,” Lance Corporal Judd Jones told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

16 people were killed in crashes, on South Carolina roadways, during the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

