MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators with the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a double homicide. The call came in around 1:50 a.m. early Friday at Sapps Bar and Grill off of 378 Highway West. Major Robert Christie said two people died. Names of the victims are not being released until the family is notified. There is no suspect information at this time. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.

