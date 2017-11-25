Director, actor Rance Howard dead at 89

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died. He was 89.

Howard announced his father’s passing Saturday on Twitter. He praised his father for his ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

He appeared in several of Ron Howard’s films, including “Apollo 13,” ”A Beautiful Mind,” ”Splash,” ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” ”Parenthood” and “Grand Theft Auto.”

Other film credits include “Chinatown” and the 2013 drama “Nebraska.” On television, he appeared on many series including “Seinfeld,” ”Murder, She Wrote,” ”NCIS: Los Angeles,” ”Grey’s Anatomy” and Ron Howard’s starring series, “Happy Days.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s