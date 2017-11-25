Hundreds support local businesses in Aiken on “Small Business Saturday”

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– Shoppers filled downtown Aiken streets to support local businesses Saturday.

“When you’re shopping downtown, you see everyone you know, and they greet you. They know what size your grand kids are, and what their names are and when their birthdays were,” Catherine Gouge, Manager at Pitter Patter and Caroline’s, said. She has deep ties with the store, though. The business opened in 1992, and her family bought it in 2004.

“I grew up doing my homework in the kitchen. I was there every Saturday. I started out gift wrapping, then worked my way up,” Gouge explained. “To me, we get to share so many special memories with people; whether it’s births, birthdays, christenings– We do a little bit of everything.”

And one thing two Aiken business owners agree on: “Unique, have something to offer that the big box stores don’t have,” Gina Greer, Co-Owner of Epona, told me. “Certainly good customer service and really good gift wrapping.”

Laura Erickson has supported local businesses for years– but it’s her first time supporting Aiken’s.

“As being new to Aiken, it’s wonderful to see that Aiken also has that small business Saturdays,” Erickson told me. “There’s wonderful crafts here. There’s wonderful support of the community, and it’s really nice to have moved to such a sweet, but forward-thinking town.”

And more than personalized customer service and unique buys, Gouge believes shopping locally helps the city’s economy: “We always say ‘When you shop local, it stays local.’ We live in Aiken, and we shop locally, too. Everything stays here, and want to support Aiken.”

“This is the time of the year of Thanksgiving. We just ended Thanksgiving, and it means a lot to have family, support, community, friends,” Erickson said. “It is all about giving thanks, and your local shops and local community are about that. If we come out and support the local stores, that’s our giving thanks.”