ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — No. 7 Georgia shifts its focus to the SEC Championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth after knocking off rival Georgia Tech 38-7.

WJBF Sports Zach Hughes caught up with head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs following their dominating win over Tech.

NEXT UP: Georgia faces Auburn — who knocked off top-ranked Alabama Saturday — in the SEC Championship game next week with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.