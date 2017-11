(WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol tells us one lane of I-20 WB is shut down following a 5-car accident.

It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. near Exit 190 near Grovetown.

State Patrol says those hurt only sustained minor injuries

Expect some traffic delays and be sure to keep checking with WJBF NewsChannel 6 as we work to bring you updates.