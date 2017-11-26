Family business helps put people in Christmas spirit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Now that the turkey is cooked, cut and eaten many families are putting up the Christmas tree. One place you can go to get that traditional holiday green is Snowy Mountain Christmas Trees. The family owned and operated business can be found outside of Publix in the National Hills area of Washington Road, West Town near Carolina Pottery, near Pizza Joint in Evans and the newest location off Blanchard Road. Co-owner and Operator Toby Brown said they have both Fraser fir greens and flocked Fraser fir trees, those are the ones that look like they are snow covered. They are the popular ones this year.

Toby Brown/Snowy Mountain Christmas Tress Co-Owner:

“Flocked trees do appear as if they have snow on them. It’s a cotton based adhesive material that we spray onto the tree and it will hold on. Once it hardens it stays on that tree. They are already stood. You don’t have to water them or anything like that. It’s a very unique tree, something that a lot of people are starting to try.”

Brown added most of the locations have 200 to 400 trees standing at one time. The business celebrates its 35th year in business this year. Catch Santa Claus at the Blanchard Road location next Sunday.