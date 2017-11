Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A member of the U.S. Navy has died following a Thanksgiving car crash in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner tells us 22-year-old Jason Alexander was taken to the hospital last Thursday after an accident at North Leg and Wrightsboro Roads

Alexander died from his injuries Sunday.

He was stationed at Fort Gordon during the time of the crash. Charges are currently pending against the driver.