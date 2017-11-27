Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)– Governor Nathan Deal announced Monday that he is adding a $35 million expansion to the Cyber Innovation and Training Center in Augusta.

Just 11 months ago, Governor Deal announced that Georgia will invest $50 million for a world-class cyber range and training facility in the Garden City. As you drive through downtown Augusta, you will see the it becoming a reality.

The projected completion date is July 2018– but that didn’t stop Governor Nathan Deal from investing another $35 million into a second phase.

“The governor recognized pretty quickly that there are two parts to what he wanted to do: One is innovation, and one is training,” Dr. Brooks Keel, President of Augusta University, explained. “The building you see coming out of t he ground now is focused primarily on training, there is some space some incubator space, but this building will allow us to focus exclusively on the innovation part.” Like bringing businesses and jobs to the area.

In a press release sent out Monday, Governor Deal said “The protection of Georgia’s citizens, businesses and institutions within the digital realm remain a concern, and the demand for cyber security talent continues to exceed supply.” He explained the new facility will encourage world-class collaboration between industry leaders, government and other institutions in cyber security.”

“[We are] Incredibly grateful to be in a state that has a governor with that kind of vision that understands what Fort Gordon and the cyber command moving to Fort Gordon means to our community, to our state, to our country.” And Augusta University: The university’s cyber institute will be housed inside of the facility that is under construction now.

“The concept here is that our students who are getting their cyber security education and training will be able to walk right across the campus or court yard to do an internship with a prominent business in cyber security,” Dr. Keel told me.

The second facility should be finished in December of 2018. I spoke with Commissioner Sean Frantom, and he said all praises go to Governor Deal: Besides the $12 million dollar parking deck, the city has not been asked to provide any money for the investment.