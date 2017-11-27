Bamberg-Ehrhardt gears up for state championship game

Related Coverage FFN Week 15: Postseason Highlights

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated rival Barnwell 23-3 in the Lower State finals on Friday to clinch its spot in the state championship for the first time since 2014.

This is the Red Raiders third appearance in the state title game under head coach Kevin Crosby, but they’re still seeking their first championship.

No. 3 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-2) faces No. 1 and two-time defending state champion Abbeville (13-1) on Friday night.

On Monday, Crosby and a couple Bamberg-Ehrhardt players were in Columbia for media day, where Crosby spoke about the challenge his team faces as they try to bring home their first state championship since 1990.

“We have one more game in us that if we can play well I feel like we have a good opportunity to try to upset Abbeville,” Crosby said. “They’ve been there quite a few times, and our guys are looking forward to the opportunity to play well and show people we also can play for a state championship and we can win one. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to find a way to win this thing.”

This is the second meeting between the schools. The first was the 2010 class A state championship, which Abbeville won 42-13.

The 2A state championship is Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Benedict College.