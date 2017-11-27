Construction starts on Transit administrative and maintenance building

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s bus system is busting into the future.

Heavy equipment tore into the old Regency 8 movie theater, symbolically breaking ground on the new Transit Operations and Maintenance facility.

When completed the 18 million dollar project will be the new home for t The transit department’s administrative offices and bus maintenance barn.

“This is going to be a big advancement for the city of Augusta building this building in a central location positions the city of Augusta for growth in the next thirty to forty years there’s expansion opportunities and not only that we’re including state of the art equipment,” said Transit Director Pat Stephens.

JENNIE: Federal transit grants will cover 80 percent of the construction costs, local T-SPLOST dollars will cover the rest.

Construction is expected to take about one year.