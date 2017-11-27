CSRA Holiday Parades & Tree Lighting Ceremonies

CSRA (WJBF) – The holiday season is upon us, which means communities across the CSRA are getting into the spirit and prepping for Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies.

Below are a list of tree lighting ceremonies and area parades.

The City of Aiken will host their Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 1st from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Ave SW & Newberry St SW in downtown Aiken. The Aiken Jaycees’ Christmas Parade will kick off on Sunday, December 3rd at 2 p.m. beginning on the corner of Barnwell Avenue & Laurens Street NW

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will be LIVE at both the Augusta and Aiken parades.