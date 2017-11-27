Governor Deal announces $35 million expansion for Cybersecurity Center

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced on Monday a major investment in Augusta’s cybersecurity center.

The governor announced $35 million in funding to expand the Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

Governor Deal’s statement reads:

“Earlier this year, I announced $58 million for the creation of a world-class cybersecurity center in Augusta,” said Deal. “Given Georgia’s growing status as a technology and innovation hub, this additional investment will further cement our reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ When complete, the center will house a cyber range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s new cybercrime unit and an incubator for startup cybersecurity companies.

“The protection of Georgia’s citizens, businesses and institutions within the digital realm remains a paramount concern, and the demand for cybersecurity talent continues to exceed supply. This facility will encourage world-class collaboration between industry leaders, startup companies, academic institutions and government in the field of cybersecurity, and provide space for private sector entities to leverage the center’s strategic resources.

“Cybersecurity technology is changing at a disruptive speed and today, that rate of change is likely the slowest it will be in our lifetime. This visionary approach to cybersecurity underscores our commitment to encouraging innovation and developing a deep talent pool ready to establish Georgia as the safest state in the nation for today’s leaders in technology.”

Construction of the 165,000-square-foot facility is set to begin immediately.
The first phase of the center is set to open in July of 2018. Phase two will open in December of that year.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s