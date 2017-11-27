Governor Deal announces $35 million expansion for Cybersecurity Center

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced on Monday a major investment in Augusta’s cybersecurity center.

The governor announced $35 million in funding to expand the Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

Governor Deal’s statement reads:

“Earlier this year, I announced $58 million for the creation of a world-class cybersecurity center in Augusta,” said Deal. “Given Georgia’s growing status as a technology and innovation hub, this additional investment will further cement our reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ When complete, the center will house a cyber range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s new cybercrime unit and an incubator for startup cybersecurity companies.

“The protection of Georgia’s citizens, businesses and institutions within the digital realm remains a paramount concern, and the demand for cybersecurity talent continues to exceed supply. This facility will encourage world-class collaboration between industry leaders, startup companies, academic institutions and government in the field of cybersecurity, and provide space for private sector entities to leverage the center’s strategic resources.

“Cybersecurity technology is changing at a disruptive speed and today, that rate of change is likely the slowest it will be in our lifetime. This visionary approach to cybersecurity underscores our commitment to encouraging innovation and developing a deep talent pool ready to establish Georgia as the safest state in the nation for today’s leaders in technology.”