Manhunt underway in North Augusta for armed robbery suspect

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A manhunt is underway in North Augusta after an alleged armed robbery of a bank.

Investigators say that at 12:52 a.m., the man seen above entered into South State Bank on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue.

He then reportedly threatened the teller and demanded all of the money from the register.

The suspect then left on foot, headed south on Georgia Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket over a white with green striped collared shirt.

He’s described as dark skinned, 5’8 and medium build.

The Aiken County Bloodhound Team has been called in to assist with the search.

The FBI is also enroute to assist.

No one was harmed during the robbery.

