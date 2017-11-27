Officers investigating a double murder from the holiday weekend

McCORMICK, SC (WJBF)—The McCormick County Sheriff’s office is investigating a double murder. They say 2 people were shot and killed at Sapps Bar and Grill on Highway 378 early Friday morning over the holiday weekend.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne talked to business owners, shocked this happened in their small town. Theresa Bryan is a real estate agent with Savannah River Realty and she has been in McCormick for 30 years.

“I was shocked!” She said when she found out two people were shot and killed just up the road from her business. She says this kind of activity is rare for the area. They market McCormick to potential home buyers as “traffic and crime free.”

“There is hardly any crime here,” Bryan says. “That’s actually how we advertise our community. That it is a very safe place to live.”

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office says someone called them to the Sapps Bar and Grill off Highway 378 just before 2AM Friday morning because of a shooting. According to the incident report, the deputies found 2 bodies lying on the ground and a crowd surrounding them. The deputies conducted crowd control while waiting on back up and EMS. The report reads-“deputies could not get any credible information at this time.”

“It is scary! Bryan exclaims. “Just knowing that somebody got shot, it is a little bit scary for us.”

The McCormick County Coroner tells us the two men who were killed were Steven Banks, 34 and Joel Turner Jr., 44.

There are no suspects at this time. The Sheriff’s Office tells us they are still investigating and should have some more information in the next few days.