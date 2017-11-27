Oreo-flavored candy canes are in stores now

WJBF Staff Published:

(WFLA/WJBF) – Oreo is getting into the holiday spirit with a brand new snack. The cookie giant is now marketing Oreo-flavored candy canes this holiday season.

The black and white-stripped candy canes supposedly taste like the cookies an cream flavor of an original cookie.  They should not be confused with the candy-cane flavored Oreo cookies.

“Upon first lick, the taste is more reminiscent of Tootsie rolls and then, once that wears off, there are hints of chocolate wafer, followed by a slightly creamy taste,” wrote a journalist/taste tester with the TODAY show.

The limited-edition canes are being sold online through websites like AmazonJet and Walmart. They’re also in select stores and retail for about $3 a box.

