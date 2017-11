Related Coverage Persons of interest identified in Lincoln County gems theft

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A break in a burglary case in Lincoln County this weekend.

You may remember when thousands of dollars of gems were taken from an annual event at Graves mountain.

Most of the gems were returned this weekend.

A box of valuable rocks were dropped off at St Paul Methodist Church on Thomson Highway with a note of apology.

So far no arrests have been made.