Suspect sentenced in 2016 July 4th riverwalk shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man involved in a July 4th shooting last year at the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta has been sentenced.

On Monday, Clinton Coleman entered a guilty plea in court.

Coleman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years probation.

Three people, along with one of the suspected shooters, were injured when investigators say Coleman opened fire into the crowd near the Unisys building during a July 4th fireworks celebration last year.

Investigators say he got into an argument with another man and the two started shooting at each other.

The second shooter has yet to be identified.

