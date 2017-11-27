Suspect sentenced in 2016 July 4th riverwalk shooting

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man involved in a July 4th shooting last year at the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta has been sentenced.

On Monday, Clinton Coleman entered a guilty plea in court.

Coleman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years probation.

Three people, along with one of the suspected shooters, were injured when investigators say Coleman opened fire into the crowd near the Unisys building during a July 4th fireworks celebration last year.

Investigators say he got into an argument with another man and the two started shooting at each other.

The second shooter has yet to be identified.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details tonight at 5 and 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s