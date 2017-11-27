Tuesday Commission to discuss Pendleton King park proposal

AUGUSTA.Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday for the future of Pendleton King Park,

The city has leased the park for a dollar a year since the 1950’s but it’s future is clouded by the trustees entering into a contract to sell it to a housing developer.

The city administrator says a plan for the park will be presented to city leaders in legal session.

Earlier this year the park trustees offered to sell it to Augusta for one million dollars even though the King will says it will remain a park.

“Not a million right now based on how much money we put into it let’s lay all the cards on the table we still have to understand the city and the will aspect where we are more heavily invested in this will then we first realized I think the city is ready to fight as well if this is going to be a legal battle,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Frantom says he would like to see the city continue to pay one dollar a year to lease the park, but he says the Trustee’s want to increase the lease to 85 thousand dollars a year.