Veteran Black Friday shoppers share their secrets to scoring the best deals

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of shoppers braved the chilly morning to score some deals, and save a few bucks.

“I don’t know I’m just trying to find whatever,” said Aaron Coggins. “There is some good deals though.”

Black Friday was Coggins’ lucky day.

He won $250 dollars in Belk store credit for being one of the first people in line.

“I went and asked somebody is this real,” Coggins told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Coggins says he’s only shopped on the day after Thanksgiving a couple times.

However, down another isle NewsChannel 6 found some Black Friday pros, who shared some of their secrets.

“You can look for more coupons online. You can save even more money,” said one shopper.

“If you want to get the big items go to Waynesboro Walmart for the big items on Thursday,” another shopper told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Comfortable shoes and a lot of coffee,” said Missy Hawkins, from Aiken, South Carolina.

“Just get up, be on time. A lot of energy,” another shopper joked.”

Some families have made scoring deals a yearly tradition.

“We do it every year. I come with my family and we always meet up at Cracker Barrel and then we go and shop all day, and go to a movie afterwards.” A shopper told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“It’s just been a family tradition,” Hawkins said. “We go out right after Thanksgiving. We’ve been shopping since 5 p.m. on Thursday.”

Some shoppers came for the clothes and shoes, others for the toys and some for the appliances.

But whatever item it was they were eyeing, it seems the secret to Black Friday is determination.

“We came out last night at 9 o’clock and we went to the mall to get some stuff,” one shopper said. “Then we slept in the car, so we just woke up.

“You slept in the car?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes we did,” she said.

“Where did you sleep in a car to get here?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

We slept in a parking lot,” the shopper said.

Belk has partnered with Habitat for Humanity, this holiday season, to build a home for a family in need.

The Belk in Evans has set a goal of raising $1,000 dollars.

You can help them reach their goal, by making a donation with your purchase.

The family receiving the home will be announced at the Belk Bowl on Friday, December 29th.

