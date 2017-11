SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the First Family hosted the 51st Annual Governor’s Carolighting Monday night.

The excitement of the event was capped off with the lighting of the State Christmas Tree at the front of the State House.

Full of music, singing and a special word from the Governor, the event marks the start of the holiday season in the Palmetto State.

This year’s tree has 13,000 LED lights and 900 ornaments.